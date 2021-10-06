OKANOGAN – Students at Okanogan High School are playing “Board Games” this week for homecoming.
Dress-up days are planned, along with the homecoming football game, pep assembly and other activities.
Monday was “Sweet Dreams in Candyland,” with pajamas and comfortable clothes for dress-up day, and Tuesday was “Game of Life,” with students dressing the way they want to represent their future, such as college gear, careers, etc.
Today is “Battle of the Classes,” with students wearing class colors, and Thursday is “SORRY You’re not an OK Bulldog,” for crimson, gray and Okanogan High School spirit wear.
Friday is “Guess Who,” with students dressing as their favorite meme or a famous person/group.
Outdoors class competitions are planned during lunch periods. Monday was cornhole and Tuesday was ladder ball.
Today is crossnet, Thursday is horseshoes and Friday is spike ball.
Macho volleyball and powderpuff football are planned from 1:30-3 p.m. today on the football field.
A homecoming pep assembly, and lip sync and skit contests will be from 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday 1:30-3 p.m. on the football field and track.
The homecoming football game is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, against Lake Roosevelt High School.
A dance, for Okanogan students only, will be from 8-11 p.m. Friday outside the main entrance to the school.
