OKANOGAN – Several art students at Okanogan High School have won regional awards in the nationwide Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards competition.
“Scholastic Arts is a tough competition, so I am quite pleased,” said art teacher Dan Brown.
The program is the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for creative teens in grades seven to 12, he said.
This year, students submitted nearly 340,000 works of visual art and writing to the Scholastic Awards; nearly 90,000 works were recognized at the regional level and celebrated in local exhibitions and ceremonies. The top art and writing at the regional level were moved onto the national stage, where more than 2,700 students earned national medals.
National medalists and their educators were celebrated at the national ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Okanogan winners are:
-Tristin Berthelson, “Cryptic,” sculpture, silver key winner.
-Anahi Castillo, “Captain Cottontail,” drawing and illustration, honorable mention; “Train to Our Hot Demise,” digital art, silver key.
Abbigail Popelier, “Pickup Man,” photography, honorable mention.
-Myra Rasmussen, “up,” photography, silver key.
-Edwin Tixta, “Orange,” digital art, silver key; “Tear Us Apart,” drawing and illustration, silver key.
