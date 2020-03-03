OMAK - A screening of the film “Older Than the Crown” will be Thursday, March 5, at the Omak Mirage Theaters, 101 S. Main St.
Show time is 7 p.m.
The film follows the trial of Sinixt tribal member and retired Colville Confederated Tribes wildlife officer Rick Desautel, who was charged in 2010 with hunting as a non-resident and without a license in Canada. Under tribal law, he maintained that he did not need a license.
The screening is presented by the Associated Students of Wenatchee Valley College Omak Red Road Association. Admission is one non-perishable, unexpired food item for the local food bank.
Prior to the film, a panel will feature Desautel, historian Richard Hart and film director Derrick LaMere. A question-and-answer period is planned.
Desautel harvested an elk on the ancestral land of the Sinixt people near Vallican, B.C. To the Sinixt, hunting on their ancestral land is a right given to them by Creator, but the practice was made illegal in 1897.
In 1956, to pave the way for hydroelectric development, the Canadian government declared the Sinixt people extinct in Canada, despite knowing that a large number of the Sinixt were living on the Colville Indian Reservation. The Desautel hunting case has allowed the Sinixt people to bring attention to their history of unjust treatment by the Canadian government, according to a college announcement.
“This documentary is a tribute to the strength and resilience of generations of our people who struggled against overwhelming colonial forces and fought for our very survival,” said Rodney Cawston, chairman of the Colville Business Council.
“Having at least part of our story finally told is very gratifying. For well over 150 years, the Sinixt have sacrificed and lost so much. Rick Desautel honors all of our ancestors and this film is for them.”
LaMere, Shelly Boyd and Meghan Francis produced the film, with the tribe as executive producer.
