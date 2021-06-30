OMAK – Year-end academic awards have been announced by Omak High School
Special awards
Ellis integrity award – Catherine MacDonald (personal integrity in all aspects of student and community life).
Vadman citizenship award – Zintia Lopez Zuira (consistent display of positive citizenship in all aspects of student and community life).
Academic awards
AP calculus – Estrella Delgado Lopez.
Algebra 1 – Austin Gurnard and Jadya Taylor.
Algebra 2 – Grace Worden and Jonathan Kirk.
Geometry – Courtney Hansen and Hadlee Brantner.
Pre-calculus – Rowan Haigh and Corbin Hale.
Senior pre-calculus – Adam Hendrick.
Music, overall – Mary MacDonald.
Advanced choir – Katherine Santistevan.
Concert choir – Jove Lassila.
Jazz choir – Paola Conesa Caquais.
Concert band – Catherine MacDonald.
Jazz band – Isaac Fenison.
Theater – Caitlin Cannon.
CTE theater – Hadlee Brantner.
Business education – Alfonso Lechuga.
Art – Jaydon Skinner.
Ag mechanics – Derick Anderson.
CTE engineering – Chase Bagby.
Ag construction – Garrett Taylor.
Ag science – Kacie Vejraska.
Other awards
Pathfinder grade 11 – Grey Cruz.
Pathfinder grade 12 – Tanner Hurt.
Steve Zacherle activity award – Tyler Sam (senior who has done the most in student activities).
ASB officers – Tyler Sam, president; Mayra Silva, secretary; Erik Sanchez Delgado, senior treasurer; Hailey Smith, junior treasurer; Coley Christoph, activity council person; Zintia Lopez Zuira, senior board representative; Estrella Delgado Lopez, junior board representative.
Class presidents – Hannah Schneider, senior; Jacob Hurlbert, junior; Chloe Levi, sophomore; Jonathan Kirk, freshman.
Class of the year – Seniors.
Senior awards
National Honor Society member – Hannah Schneider.
Honors, 3.5 and above – Caiden Bercier, Mariah Campos, Mackenzie Cline, Natali Medina Martinez, Tyler Sam, Hannah Schneider, Mayra Silva, Zintia Lopez Zuira, Zandrea Vasquez, Kacie Vejraska.
Running Start associate degrees – Caiden Bercier, Mackenzie Cline.
Caribou Trail League scholar athletes – Mariah Campos, Tyler Sam, Hannah Schneider, Mayra Silva, Kacie Vejraska.
Community service 100 or more volunteer hours – Zintia Lopez Zuira, Catherine MacDonald, Zandrea Vasquez, Kacie Vejraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.