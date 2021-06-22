OMAK – Senior scholarship and award winners have been announced by Omak High School.
Scholarships
Joseph Bucsko – Sterling College football.
Mariah Campos – PEO, Booster Club, College Bound, Dorthy Threewits Jaques, Omak Kiwanis, Omak-Okanogan Civic League, Omak Senior Center, Public School Employees, The George Washington Foundation, Washington state chapter of PEO.
Anabel Chavez-Ibarra – College Bound, Evelyn Minnich, Gene and Julia Hoon, The George Washington Foundation.
Mackenzie Cline – Dorthy Threewits Jaques, Paul Moses.
Adam Hendrick – Booster Club, Dorthy Threewits Jaques, George Fox University merit, Neil Dibble, The George Washington Foundation.
Emma Hendrickson – College Bound, Bessie and Chester Evans.
Litzy Juarez-Lopez – College Bound.
Alfonso Lechuga – Public School Employees.
Zintia Lopez Zuira – Washington State Opportunity.
Catherine MacDonald – Adelaide Latimer, Eastern Washington University, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Myron Smith, Okanogan Masonic Lodge Herbert and Elizabeth Davis, Omak Kiwanis, Soroptimists in memory of Mary Henrie, The George Washington Foundation, Windermere.
Natali Medina Marteniz – College Bound, Washington State University regents.
Omar Reyes – College Bound.
Faith Ross – Charles Gassett.
Tyler Sam – Booster Club, Dorthy Threewits Jaques, Elizabeth Felgenhauer, Grand Canyon University dean’s Omak Senior Center.
Diego Sanchez – College Bound, Okanogan-Omak Rotary vocational.
Hannah Schneider – Booster Club, Dorthy Threewits Jaques, Okanogan-Omak Rotary baccalaureate, Steiner Foundation.
Mayra Silva – College Bound, Washington college grant, Washington state University academic achievement award.
Jasmine Strope-Geronimo – College Bound.
Simarah Tom – College Bound.
Kacie Vejraska – Booster Club, CattleWomen, College Bound, Omak Senior Center.
Freddy Velasco-Ortega – Booster Club, Careers That Work, College Bound.
Christian Willmon – College Bound.
