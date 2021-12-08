OMAK – Christmas on Main takes to downtown Omak streets Saturday, Dec. 11, with the annual Twilight Christmas Parade, visits with Santa and downtown activities.
The Omak Chamber of Commerce will host Santa from 2-4:30 p.m., with a break for the parade, and again from 5:30-7 p.m. at 108 State of Mind, 12 S. Main St. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will meet with children and hand out candy canes.
Christmas cookies will be available to decorate. The Omak Kiwanis, Builders and Key club will provide hot chocolate, and there will be Christmas crafts for children, said spokeswoman Nattalie Cariker.
Check-in for the parade will be in the state Department of Social and Health Services parking lot, 130 S. Main St., and south along Main Street.
At 4:30 p.m., the parade will travel north on Main Street to Apple Avenue, turn west to Ash Street and then head south to Second Avenue.
Entry forms are available at city hall, 2 N. Ash St.; Omak Police Department, 8 N. Ash St.; Kelley Connect, 10 N. Main St.; Omak chamber’s Facebook page, or by emailing omakchamber@gmail.com.
“After the parade there will be warming barrels out on Main Street downtown, where we will be roasting chestnuts, making s’mores and singing Christmas carols,” said parade organizer Brian Ellis.
Rabbits with Machine Guns will provide live music.
A movie, “A Christmas Story,” will be offered at noon the Omak Theater. Admission is a can of food for the food bank.
