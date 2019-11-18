OMAK - The Omak FFA range career development team took top honors in the Western National Range Career Development Event in Elko, Nev.
The group took first place among first-time schools at the Nov. 11-12 event. There were six other rookie teams, said Omak adviser Elaine Lewis.
Team members are Corbin Hale, Kayden Cate, Kacie Vejraska and Kalli Reese.
Rookie teams had in the same event requirements as experienced participants. Event components included determining stocking rates and making management recommendations, a current rangeland issue, plant identification, site description, rangeland assessment and making rangeland ecosystem measurements.
The team finished seventh overall out of a field of 15 that represented chapters from Washington, Utah, Nevada and Idaho.
Hale finished eighth among 66 students in the event and second overall in the grazing management segment. Cate was 14th overall and 10th in the rangeland skills portion. The team was fifth in plant identification.
Team members are looking forward to competing in the event next year and feel confident that they will be able to qualify to attend again next year to compete when the event will be in Baker City, Ore., said Lewis.
Members acknowledged local sponsors: Omak School District and board members, Okanogan Masons, Okanogan Eagles, Okanogan Eagles Auxiliary, Scott Vejraska, Harold Bonner, BJ Bleakney and Kelly Imaging.
