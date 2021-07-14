RIVERSIDE – Chapter officers were installed and two community members were honored during Omak FFA’s annual banquet June 24 at Mount Olive Grange Hall.
Members’ accomplishments also were recognized.
New officers are Corbin Hale, president; Kady Vejraska, vice president; Kayden Cate, secretary; Adamarys Montoya, treasurer; Kalli Reese, historian; Kali Stroshane, reporter, and Mary Macdonald, sentinel.
Honorary members Scott Vejraska and Patty DeTro were recognized for helping advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding service, said the group.
Scott Vejraska is a backing force behind Omak FFA and is always there to help, while also serving on the agriculture advisory board for Omak High School. From making the last-minute donation for the sweatshirt award for apple pies to helping a member with a special project for fair, “there is no one we would rather have in our corner,” said the group.
DeTro is a friend to the Omak FFA trapshooting team and has supported it in any way she could, whether it be financially, making sure they could practice or finding equipment.
“She is also fun to have around during apple pie season, but we can never figure out how she manages to stay so flourless,” said the group, alluding to its annual apple pie sales.
Kacie Vejraska was named top senior for exemplifying scholarship, commitment and work ethic. She also received the Dekalb award, a graduation cord, was the star chapter farmer and was named Washington state star in agricultural placement at the 2021 state convention.
Another senior honored was Catie Macdonald, who received the blue and gold award. The award goes to the member who has demonstrated commitment to agriculture and FFA.
She attended FFA functions, fundraisers, competed in career development events and participated in leadership activities. She received a graduation cord.
Mercedez Weeks was named star greenhand, or outstanding first-year member.
The star chapter farmer award, outstanding second-year member, went to Adamarys Montoya. She also received the outstanding member award and competed with the food science team that took fifth place at the virtual state competition.
Chapter awards went to Mary Macdonald, leadership; Wyatt Youngblood, growth, and Kayden Cate, career success.
Other awards were:
-Novice career development event – Kali Stroshane.
-Proficiency - Emma Rae Blanton, Kacie Vejraska, Kady Vejraska, Kalli Reese, Kayden Cate, Derick Anderson, Adamarys Montoya and Mary Macdonald.
-Supervised agricultural experience - Emma Rae Blanton.
-Top class GPA - Mercedez Weeks, 3.94; Mary Macdonald, 3.96; Corbin Hale, 3.99, and Kacie Vejraska, 3.85. Among the 2020-2021 group of FFA members, 56 percent had a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
-Johnny Appleseed award (member who went above and beyond in apple pie production) - Josie Fletcher.
-Green thumb award (member who spent numerous hours outside of class to help keep the greenhouse going) - Evelyn Picking.
-Trapshooting team - Derick Anderson, Nolan Quick and Kali Stroshane.
-Food science team - Corbin Hale, Kali Stroshane, Kayden Cate, Mary Macdonald and Adamarys Montoya.
-Meats evaluation team - Kacie Vejraska, Kady Vejraska, Corbin Hale, Emma Rae Blanton, Mary Macdonald and Adamarys Montoya.
-Rangeland team (third in the western national rangeland virtual career development event) - Corbin Hale, high individual in grazing management; Kayden Cate, Kalli Reese and Kacie Vejraska. Alternate was Mary Macdonald.
-Livestock team which - Kady Vejraska, Kacie Vejraska, Emma Rae Blanton, Kalli Reese, Mercedez Weeks and Callie Christoph; all received silver pins. Bronze pins went to participants Tucker Youngblood, Faith Jensen, Josie Fletcher, Kiona Michel,and Sedeaju’ Michel.
-Members of the month - Evelyn Picking, Simon McCune, Sedeaju Michel, Mary Macdonald, Josie Fletcher, Faith Jensen, Callie Christoph, Kali Stroshane, Mercedez Weeks, Adamarys Montoya and Derick Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.