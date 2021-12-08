OMAK - The Omak FFA chapter shattered its apple pie sales record this year as 1,256 Dutch apple crumb pies went out the high school doors just before Thanksgiving.
The previous record was 906 in 2019.
On Nov. 19-20, 29 FFA members and 22 adult volunteers constructed the pies from scratch, according to club reporter Kali Stroshane.
The first day, the group peeled and cut up four bins of apples and added lemon juice to prevent browning. On Saturday, starting at 6 a.m., the workers started making dough, topping and rolling out and assembling the pies. Pie pick-up took place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The chapter earned more than $8,500 from the fundraiser, said Stroshane. Food costs went up considerably this year.
Chapter adviser Elaine Lewis said “the cost of the pies will probably increase to reflect raising costs.”
The take-and-bake pies have been $10 since the start of the fundraiser 11 years ago, according to parent volunteer Kathleen Allen, who started the project.
Earnings will go toward financing members to attend the state FFA Convention in May in Pullman. Cost for convention per member has been around $250. The chapter has several recreation activities planned that will also be paid by the chapter.
Stroshane said the project could not be accomplished if it weren’t for volunteer help, apple donation by the Freese family and cold storage by American Produce Express, Okanogan.
“Thank you to all who purchased pies this year,” she said.
“Next year, we will be capping sales,” said Adamarys Montoya, pie chairwoman. “We worked from 8 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. on Friday peeling apples. That is just too long to expect people to work.”
Stroshane advises people to order early during next year’s sale.
