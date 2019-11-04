OMAK - Members of the Omak Range Team will compete in the Western National Career Development Event in Elko, Nev., on Nov. 11-12.
Team members include junior Kacie Vejraska and sophomores Corbin Hale, Kalli Reese and Kayden Cate.
This will be the first time Washington schools have participated in the event, said adviser Elaine Lewis. Three other Washington schools qualified to attend: Quincy, Enumclaw and Royal City FFA chapters.
On Nov. 11, team members will have their knowledge tested on their ability to determine the correct stocking rate, make correct range management recommendations and to address a current rangeland issue.
On the following day, the team will get their hands dirty and travel to the event site where they will be evaluated on their field work abilities in plant identification, Lewis said.
They must properly identify the plant, its growth form, life span, origin, if its toxic and if it is desirable or undesirable for both grazers and browsers. In addition, members will complete a site description, which includes determining soil texture, depth and rockiness; precipitation zone; slope; aspect, and biomass estimate.
They will also complete a rangeland assessment and take rangeland ecosystem measurements.
Lewis added the activity to the chapter’s already full program of activities because “this activity makes sense for our community because of the economic importance of rangeland to our economy and the employment opportunities to our students. It is my understanding that once our students become proficient in field components of this event, it can increase their starting wage on the pay scale from a GS 1 or 2 up to a GS 7 or 8, which means about an $8-per-hour jump in a starting wage. That is significant.”
The team has been practicing two times a week since August.
Vejraska said she likes the event because it relates to her supervised agricultural experience and her family cattle business. She can now better understand the management decisions that are being made and can participate in the discussions around the decisions.
Hale said that after participating in the event he has altered his career choice some to include rangeland management and can see opportunities for summer employment.”
The team is co-coached by Emily Hale, who bought into this event because of the relevance to real world situations.
“This annual competition travels to different locations in the western United States,” she said. “This will give the students a wonderful opportunity to appreciate the diversity of our natural resources.
“Through the travel experience, these kids will see amazing parts of our beautiful western states that will open their eyes to a plethora of career and personal opportunities. They will also learn how interconnected our agriculture industry is to our natural resources so prevalent in the West.”
