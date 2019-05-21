OMAK – The Omak High School FFA group brought home the first place in state in the national chapter competition.
The state competition was May 9-11 in Pullman.
“It was a close race but the presentation team of Allison Hale, Kacie Vejraska and Riata Marchant brought it home by a very close margin,” said adviser Elaine Lewis.
The meats evaluation team placed eighth. Team members were Hale, Marchant, Kacie Vejraska, Sofia Fletcher, Evan Porter and Emma Blanton.
Marchant placed third in the employment skills career development event.
Participating in the first-year member career development event were Kalli Reese, Kaden Cate, Bailey Reed, Emma Blanton and Katerina Olsen-Hendrickson.
Marchant was recognized as the District 7 star farmer in placement and as a finalist for star state farmer in placement. Also receiving state FFA degrees were Evan Porter, Sofia Fletcher and Simon McCune.
State proficiency winners were Kelsey Vejraska in beef and Marchant in small animal production. Marchant received second in equine production and Kacie Vejraska received third in diversified ag production.
Krista Marchand and Kelsey Vejraska were recognized for American FFA degrees
The Omak FFA chapter also won the chapter scrapbook contest. The committee was chaired by Evan Porter and major committee members were Kaden Cate, Kalli Reese, Olson-Hendrickson, Blanton, Catie MacDondald and Reed.
The chapter banquet will be at 6 p.m. May 29.
