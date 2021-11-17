BAKER CITY, Ore. – The Omak FFA rangeland management team placed fourth out of 16 teams at the Western National Rangeland Career Development Event on Nov. 8-9 in Baker City, Ore.
Team members are Corbin Hale, Kayden Cate, Kali Stroshane and alternate Mary MacDonald.
They had to determine the stocking rate and make management recommendations; research a current rangeland issue, answer questions and make management calculations regarding the issue; identify rangeland plants along with their growth form, life span, origin, forage value for grazers and browsers and recognize if they are toxic; complete a site description; complete a rangeland assessment, and take rangeland ecosystem measurements.
With the graduation of Kacie Vejraska last spring, Stroshane joined the team in early September. Although she is new to Omak and it is only her second year in FFA, she wanted to have the challenge of a new contest, according to the club.
She placed fourth at the state competition and was Omak’s top scorer.
At the Baker City event, the team placed fourth out of 16 teams from Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Washington, and was the only Washington team to place in the top 10. Stroshane placed fifth individually.
“I like our team and enjoyed the competition, but we missed the plaque by a small margin, because of simple mistakes. As a whole, I was proud of our team,” said Corbin Hale.
This is the third year Omak FFA students have participated in the event. Last year the team placed third overall and Corbin Hale was the high-finishing individual in range management. The team has been preparing since August.
“I was excited that the students did well and I like the contest because it suits our area,” said adviser Elaine Lewis. The team is coached by Emily Hale.
Next year’s contest is scheduled for Utah. With three Omak team seniors graduating this year, more underclassmen will be needed.
“Next year will be tough, because most of the team was seniors. It will be a rebuilding year,” said Lewis.
