OMAK - The Omak High School Pioneer football team is pre-selling citrus fruit boxes for the holiday season.
Fruits available include navel oranges, ruby red grapefruit, clementines and mixed (all three). All boxes contain 20 pounds of fruit.
Fruit will be available the second week of December. Payment is upon pickup.
Orders may be emailed to coach Nick Sackman, nsackman@omaksd.org.
