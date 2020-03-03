OMAK – An Omak girl won the 2020 International Junior Miss Pacific Northwest Princess title Feb. 16 in Seaside, Ore.
Roselyn Halvorson, 9, is a student at East Omak Elementary and the daughter of Jeff and Valerie Halvorson.
She competed with girls from across Washington and Oregon for the title. Areas of competition included evening gown, fun fashion modeling and interview. She also won overall awards in casual wear modeling, photogenic, volunteer service and academic achievement.
She will represent the Pacific Northwest when she competes for the international princess title with other 7- to 9-year-olds at the international pageant in The Woodlands, Texas, in late June.
Halvorson has been an advocate with the Alzheimer’s Association since she lost her grandfather to the disease in 2016. Two years ago, she created the Miss Forget Me Not pageant in Omak; it has grown to include girls from all over Washington and Oregon.
Over the past three years, she has served more than 500 hours with various groups and organizations all over the Pacific Northwest, said her mother.
Her other titles from the past two years include 2019-2020 Northwest Royal Little Miss, 2019-2020 River City Ultimate Queen, top 10 Pageant Planet international headshot, top 10 Pageant Planet international fun fashion, 2019 National Elite Ambassador, 2019 National Elite Miss Washington, 2019 Miss American Rose Junior Queen, 2018-2019 Queens for a Cure Elite Queen and 2018-2019 Gold Dust Royalty Junior Miss.
