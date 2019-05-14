OMAK – Torrence (Tory) Saxe, a 1988 Omak graduate, was confirmed last month by Alaska’s Senate as the state’s adjutant general.
He now wears two hats, one as adjutant general and the other as commissioner of the Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs.
Brig. Gen. Saxe is responsible for nearly 4,400 National Guard members and state personnel assigned to units in the Alaska Air and Army National Guard and four state divisions.
He will ensure the department’s team is equipped, trained and ready to respond to state and federal missions.
The department’s divisions include homeland security and emergency management, veterans affairs, Alaska Military Youth Academy, Air and Army National Guard, Naval Militia, State Defense Force and administrative services.
As commissioner, he will develop and coordinate policies, plans and programs, and focus on meeting the governor’s priorities with the organizations.
“You have to make sure that you understand where you’re going, have a vision and collaboratively get there,” he said in pursuing the department’s mission of “This we will defend!”
He said his philosophy is, “You take care of the people and they will take care of the mission. It sounds simple, but that is what you do.”
Saxe’s first command was in England. The Alaska mission is his seventh command.
Sax is the son of longtime Omak residents Jim and Sandee Freese.
