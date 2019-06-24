OMAK - Omak and Highlands high schools have announced end-of-year academic awards and student recognition.
Students were recognized June 8 and June 6 during a school assembly.
Valedictorian - Alexander Johns.
Salutatorian - Allison Hale.
Ellis Integrity Award - Evangeline Lamb. The award goes to the individual who has consistently displayed personal integrity in all aspects of student and community life.
Vadman Citizenship Award - Allison Hale. The award goes to the individual who has consistently displayed positive citizenship in all aspects of student and community life.
Graduates, 3.5 and above grade point average - Beverlee Abrahamson, Bobbi Allen, Kennedi Bartell, Ashley Blakemore, Andrick Carroll-Sanchez, Lonnie Cawston Jr., Shannon Fahey, Sarah Fenison, Isaac Frear, Allison Hale, Alexander Johns, Kenneth Knapp, Evangeline Lamb, Riata Marchant, Jessica McClellan, Braeden O’Dell.
Graduates with Running Start associate college degrees - Tyler Crosby, Sarah Fenison, Tison Fletcher, Kesla Fry, Kenneth Knapp, Riata Marchant, Jessica McClellan, Abraham Medina Martinez, Angelina Newman, Rhumor Perry, Anthony Rankin-Smith, Emily Schneider, Kaitlyn Short.
Students of the year
Biology - Roselynn Olson.
Physics - Steven Zandell.
Chemistry - Sarah Walker.
Social Studies - Quin Both, Evangeline Lamb.
Mathematics, advanced placement calculus - Andrick Carroll-Sanchez, Nghi “Freya” Luong.
Pre-calculus, seniors - Lonnie Cawston, Bethany White.
Pre-calculus, others - Steven Zandell, Tyler Warden.
Algebra 1 - Monique Samuels, Austin Christie.
Algebra 2 - MacKenzie Cline, Quin Both.
Geometry - Paola Conesa Caquias, Corbin Hale.
Physical education - Israel Escamilla.
Spanish - Steven Zandell, Mackenzie Cline.
Salish - Bobbi Allen.
English, freshman - Iris Orr, Corbin Hale.
English, sophomore - Mackenzie Cline,
English, junior - Centaya Mendoza, Sidney Nichols.
English, senior - Allison Hale, Isaac Frear.
Music - Gabriel Conesa Caquias.
Advanced choir - Kennedi Bartell.
Concert choir - Aunika Young.
Jazz choir - Jayden-Jo Tonasket.
Concert band - Isaac Frear.
Jazz band - Braeden O’Dell.
Automotive - Nathan Nilles.
Business education - Alexander Eitemiller.
Ag science outstanding student of the year - Allison Hale.
Art - Nghi Luong.
FACSE - Hannah Schneider.
FCCLA - Isaiah Campbell.
Theater - Lauren Santistevan.
Wood shop/building trades - Simon McCune.
Welding - Nathan Nilles.
Welding most improved - Tison Miller
Pathfinder awards
Freshman - Jonathan Stenberg.
Sophomore - Chris Guitierrez.
Junior - Nonamie Diamond.
Senior - Navarro Nanpuya.
Other awards
Steve Zacherle activity award - Andrick Carroll-Sanchez.
ASB officers - Shannon Fahey, president; Giselle Arciniega, vice president; Abigail Leavanel, secretary; JoJo Ibarra, senior treasurer; Maribel Rivera, junior treasurer; Kanen Ables, senior board representative; Sydney Nichols, junior board representative; Zintia Lopez Zuira, activities council person; Antonio Rivera, senior class present; Aaron Black, junior class president; Mayra Silva, sophomore class president; Abigail Zepeda Navarro, freshman class president.
Class of the year - Seniors, class of 2019.
Life skills peer tutors appreciation certificates - Payton Abrahamson, Alexys Abramoski, Nicole Baker, Ashley Cline, Ryan Holt, Brady Tonasket, Tanner Hurt.
Project HOPE internship - Perla Meza, Beverlee “Joy” Abrahamson. Both will receive a paid internship at Mid-Valley Hospital through the Area Health Education Center at Eastern Washington University.
Perfect attendance - Alexander Johns, senior; Alfonso Lechuga, sophomore; Derek Anderson, freshman.
Excellent attendance - Jose Lechuga, Nathan Nilles, Evangeline Lamb, Isaac Frear, seniors; Giselle Arciniega, Reilly Davis, Tylor Worden, juniors; Silas Clark, Edith Diderichsen, Catherine MacDonald, Mayra Silva, Tylor Sam, sophomores; Trinity Fjellman, Rowan Haigh, Carlos Montoya, Savannah Price, Bellina Saario, freshmen.
Academic/athletic awards
U.S. Marine Corps distinguished athlete award - Lonnie Cawston, Rhumor Perry.
Ron Marchand award most inspirational male athlete - Antonio Rivera.
Most inspirational female athlete - Shannon Fahey.
Leo Johnson award for sportsmanship - Israel Escamilla.
Stephanie Garvais award - Evangeline Lamb.
Lloyd Caryl memorial - Navarro Nanpuya.
Outstanding female athlete - Evangeline Lamb.
Ron Baines memorial - Kanen Ables.
Tyler Aaron Thompson award - Allison Hale.
Tom Martin Swann memorial - Braeden O’Dell.
Caribou Trail League scholar-athlete awards - Beverlee Abrahamson, Andrick Carroll-Sanchez, Lonnie Cawston Jr., Shannon Fahey, Isaac Frear, Allison Hale, Alexander Johns, Evangeline Lamb, Jessica McClellan.
FCCLA awards - Kassidy Carlton, senior chef; Sabrina DeCruz, sous chef; Shelby Gragg, sous chef; Simon McCune, sous chef; Isaiah Campbell, sous chef; Camden Hopkin, sous chef; Nghi “Freya” Luong, American chef.
FBLA awards - Alfonso Lechuga, Miguelina Ramos, outstanding Web design; Angelice Behrens, computer applications; Allison Hale, accounting.
Band program - Christine Zandell, Ethan Howard, Haley Hessman, Sophie Fenison, outstanding beginning band musicians; Hadlee Brantner, Ariel Gomez, outstanding musicians percussion; Mary MacDonald, Coley Christoph, outstanding middle school musicians; Jackson Skowronski, most improved middle school musician; Isaac Frear, John Philip Sousa award; Sarah Walker, outstanding high school musician; Catie MacDonald, most improved high school musician; Stephanie Goble, Pioneer spirit award; Sarah Walker, semper fidelis (Marine Corps) award; Gabe Conesa Caquias, Israel Escamilla, Isaac Frear, Alex Johns, Bradon Maple, Braeden O’Dell, Bethany White, seniors; Louis Armstrong award, Braeden O’Dell; Israel Escamilla, outstanding jazz musician; Kyl Davis, most improved jazz musician; Gabe Conesa Caquias, overall music student of the year.
