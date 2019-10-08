OMAK – Homecoming week is in full swing at Omak High School.
Class competition is planned, with classes assigned colors and games. Freshmen have green and Tetris, sophomores orange and Pacman, juniors pink and Mario, and seniors purple and Donkey Kong.
Activities began Monday with a “Multiplayer Monday” class color theme.
Today is “Team Up Tuesday” twin day.
Wednesday's theme is “Level Up Wednesday” college/career day, Thursday is “Throw Back Thursday” old-school style from the 1960s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, and Friday is “Extreme Red and Black Day.”
Macho man volleyball also is planned.
The homecoming parade of floats starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, with float lineup at 6 p.m. in the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship Church parking lot, 328 Riverside Drive. The parade goes down Main Street and then to the high school, 20 S. Cedar St.
A pep rally and dodge ball competition in the gym will follow the parade.
A homecoming assembly will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the school gym. A lip sync competition is planned.
Omak will take on Cascade in football at 7 p.m. Halftime activities, including crowning royalty, are planned.
The homecoming dance will be from 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday in the high school commons. Students who plan to bring a guest to the dance need to turn in a signed guest pass by today, Oct. 9.
The dance theme is “Pixel Perfect.” Admission will be charged.
Royalty selections were announced Monday morning. They include Kai Holder, king; Mellody O’Bryan, queen; Maesun Matt, senior prince; Sierra Johns, senior princess; Luis Hernandez, junior prince; Catherine (Catie) MacDonald, junior princess; Austin Eiffert, sophomore prince; Evelyn Picking, sophomore princess; Cameron Colomb, freshman prince; Leyna Lemos, freshman princess, and community royalty David and Marissa Haigh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.