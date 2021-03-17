OMAK – Homecoming will be celebrated throughout March at Omak High School, with class competitions for points toward the end-of-the-year “class of the year” award.
Theme is “A Night in the Big City.”
Students will be involved through their attendance cohort days.
Activities since March 1 during lunch include a ping pong tournament and volleyball.
Hall decorating is this week, and gym catwalk decorating will be from 6-10 p.m. March 23, with judging the next day.
Dress-up days, March 15 and 18, see students dressing in class colors – purple for seniors, pink for juniors, orange for sophomores and green for freshmen. Other dress-up days are March 16 and 19, semi-formal day; March 22 and 25, pajama day, and March 23 and 26, black and red day.
Royalty selections are Hanna Schneider and Tyler Sam, queen and king; Anabel Chavez-Ibarra and Adam Hendrick, senior princess and prince; Shelby Gragg and Garrett Taylor, junior princess and prince; Aaliyah Marchand and Kessler Fjellman, sophomore princess and prince, and Hallie Richter and C.J. Arroyo, freshman princess and prince.
A royalty walk of honor will be March 23 and 26. First responders will be honored virtually as community royalty.
An ending ceremony will be online at 5 p.m. March 26.
Capping the festivities is a March 26 football game with Cashmere.
