OMAK – The Zombie Fun Run and Halloween Harvest will return Saturday, Oct. 30, with a variety of free events.
The event is one of several planned in the area this weekend.
Activities start at noon with a free showing of “Casper” at the Mirage Theater, 101 S. Main St. Donations for the Omak Food Bank will be accepted.
Registration for the Zombie Fun Run will be at 2:30 p.m. in East Side Park by the Omak Stampede Arena. The run starts at 3 p.m.
Okanogan County Community Coalition will provide goody bags for all participants. People are encouraged to bring canned food to be donated to the Omak Food Bank.
Costumes are encouraged, say organizers with the Omak Chamber of Commerce.
“The event features fitness zone areas, obstacles and zombies,” said event spokeswoman Nattalie Cariker. “Everyone will get two green flags for the fun run and try to make it through the fun run with both green flags, unless a zombie takes it.”
The finish line is at Civic League Park. There are prizes for the first adult and first youth finisher.
Halloween Harvest Festival starts at 3:15 p.m. at Civic League Park and runs until 5 p.m. Rabbits with Machine Guns will provide live music. Also planned are a pumpkin patch, children’s Halloween games, s’mores, popcorn and a children’s craft zone by the Omak Public Library.
A costume contest for adults, children and dogs is at 4 p.m., followed by a pre-decorated/pre-carved pumpkin contest at 4:15 p.m.
Gene’s Harvest Foods will cost a pumpkin pie-eating contest at 4:30 p.m. in the park.
Prizes will be provided by Washington Federal Bank. Others involved are the Okanogan County Community Coalition, Omak Kiwanis Club and the City of Omak.
Other events include:
Brewster
-A costume contest and other activities start at 3:15 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 102 E. Main Ave.
Lineup for the costume contest is first, followed by judging in 3:30 p.m. Prizes will be given in five age groups.
A trunk or treat is at the Legion Hall, and children also can trick or treat on Main Avenue.
-Brewster Public Library, 108 S. Third St., will host a haunted library from 1-5 p.m.
Curlew
A trick or treat event is planned Nov. 1 at the Curlew station of Ferry-Okanogan Fire District No. 14, 30 Customs Road. Organizers ask that people wear masks and stay distanced.
Grand Coulee area
-A drive-through trunk or treat event is planned from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28 by the Grand Coulee Dam School District PTA. Vehicles can enter from the south by the old high school gym and exit near the elementary school.
PTA volunteers will hand out baggies of wrapped candies. Service vehicles with sirens and lights will be on scene.
Costumes are encouraged. All participants must wear facemasks, way organizers.
The event for vehicle drive-through only. No foot traffic is allowed.
A people’s choice award will be given for the best designed trunks. People can vote by putting a donation to the PTA in the bucket corresponding to the favorite trunk. The trunk with the most money at the end of the event will win.
Organizers advise adults to screen treats for possible allergens.
-The Scarecrow Trail is underway in Grand Coulee, Coulee Dam and Electric City.
People can pick up a scarecrow map at the Grand Coulee Dam Area Chamber of Commerce office, 17 Midway Ave., Grand Coulee, and point their phone camera to the QR code on the map and then vote for their favorite scarecrow. Businesses, groups and families have decorated scarecrows for the contest.
Voting will continue until Nov. 7.
Nespelem
-Trunk or treat at Lucy F. Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St. The event runs from 1-3 p.m. Those offering goodies are asked not to give out items containing milk and other dairy products, peanuts and tree nuts. Suggested non-food treats include glow sticks, bracelets, necklaces, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, bubbles, bouncy balls, finger puppets or novelty toys, spider rings, vampire fangs and stickers.
Decorations will be judged.
People are asked to wear masks, stay six feet apart and wash hands often.
-A Spooky Sweet Dessert fundraiser is planned from 9-10 a.m. Oct. 26 in room 3-2 at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St.
The silent auction features spooky decorated desserts, from cakes and cupcakes to cobbler, brownies, cookies and other goodies. Proceeds go toward coats for youngsters in fourth through 12th grades.
Okanogan
-Okanogan High School Dawg Stars drama club will present a haunted house from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30 in the steer barn at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail.
Costumes are encouraged for visitors.
-Four bands will haunt the Dawg House, 134 S. Second Ave., starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 with PH Factor. Raveling Toad Show will play at 6 p.m., with What4 on stage at 8 p.m. Make Up Sax will play at 10 p.m.
The show will be in a heated tent.
-A trick or treat the merchants event is planned from 2 p.m. onward Oct. 29 at downtown businesses. Participants will have signs in their windows.
Omak
-A trunk or treat event will be from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 in the lower parking lot at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship Church, 328 Riverside Drive.
-Tyler’s Fit Factory, 317 S. Main St., will host a Halloween party at 5 p.m. Oct. 30. The event includes a trunk or treat, raffle, costume contest and dead lift competition. A fee will be charged for the dead lift contest.
Oroville
-A Halloween trick or treat and dinner will be at ProStaff Real Estate, 911 19th Ave. The event runs from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29.
-A costume party, chili dinner and concert will be at The Local Granola, 1408 Main St. The event runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Jay and Scott’s Acoustic Classics will perform.
A cover charge applies, with a chili dinner included. The show is open to all ages.
-P&D Pub will host a Halloween bash at 33500 Highway 97. The event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 30, and includes costumes, food and drinks.
-The Brickhouse Booze and Boos Costume Ball will be from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 30 at 202 N. Main St.
Republic
A trick or treat event is planned Oct. 30-31 downtown. Republic Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event.
Some businesses are closed on Sundays, so they advise people to check on Friday, Saturday and Monday, too.
Tonasket
Tonasket Eagles will host a Halloween party with Rockin’ Robin at 213 S. Western Ave. The event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 30.
Twisp
A pumpkin carving contest runs from Oct. 28 through 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Methow Arts, 204 E. Second Ave.
Each person may enter up to three pumpkins. Cash prizes will be given in children’s and adult categories. Winners will be announced at noon Oct. 30.
“The contest is open to families, artist teams and individuals,” said organizers. “This is not intended for businesses or political parties.”
Entries will be judged on design, detail, creativity and originality. Use of stencils is discouraged.
Pumpkins must be carved, said organizers. Scary designs are OK, but carvers are asked not to incorporate violent or sexually suggestive elements. Text or wording should not be included.
The entrant’s name should be written or taped to the underside of the pumpkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.