OMAK – The Omak Public Library plans to celebrate National Library Week, April 7-13, with trivia questions and a guessing game at the front desk.
“Libraries are full of wonderful facts, stories, how-to and instructional books, travel plans, audio books, movies, histories and mysteries,” said Sharon Reddick, area manager for North Central Regional Library System. “There is literally something for everyone in the library.”
