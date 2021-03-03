OMAK – An Omak High School FFA member achieved District 7 star farmer in placement during degree/proficiency sifting Feb. 23.
Kacie Vejraska’s application will be forwarded for consideration for star state farmer in placement, said adviser Elaine Lewis. Results should be known in mid-May.
Earning their state FFA degrees are Evelyn Picking, Catie MacDonald and Emma Blanton.
In diversified agriculture district placing, Kacie Vejraska was first and Kady Vejraska was second.
Emma Blanton placed first in beef production placement at district.
All proficiency applications will be forwarded for state consideration and evaluated for state placings in March. The winner will receive $500 in cash and be forwarded for national consideration.
Two or three will receive cash awards from the Washington FFA Foundation.
