OMAK – Several programs are planned in the coming weeks by Omak schools to showcase their students’ musical abilities.
-North Omak Elementary School, 615 N. Oak St., plans outdoor concerts at the school at 1 p.m. June 1, second-graders, “Wide Open Spaces;” June 2, kindergarten, “The Joys of Music,” and June 3, first-graders, “Silly Songs.”
-Omak Middle and High School band students will give a concert, “The Music of Hollywood,” at 7 p.m. June 6 in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
They will perform works from movies such as “Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Mandalorian,” “Coco,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Avengers,” and more.
-Omak Middle and High School singers will give a concert at 7 p.m. June 7 in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
