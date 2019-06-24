OMAK - Omak High School has named its 2019-20 cheer squad.
Fall cheerleaders are Abby Levanel, captain; Mayra Silva, co-captain, and Annika Diamond, Aspen Todd, Tanya Ibarra, Hailey White, Tamra Linowitch, Aspen Hoover, Macy Routien and Chloe Levi.
Winter cheerleaders are Annika Diamond, captain; Aspen Todd, co-Captain; Mayra Silva, Tanya Ibarra, Tamra Linowitch, Hailey White, Chloe Levi, Macy Routien, Olivia Nguyen and Aspen Hoover.
