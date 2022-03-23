OMAK - Jackson LeDuc has been named arts student of the month by Omak High School.
He has been a member of concert choir for two years and will become a member of the advanced choir as a senior next year, said a school announcement. He is a strong singer and leader in the choir.
LeDuc always helps others in his section sing better by example, often helping them find their notes in difficult musical passages, the school said. He has worked hard to improve in his singing, becoming a very successful vocalist.
