OMAK - Christmas on Main, which includes a fun run, parade and downtown activities, will be Saturday, Dec. 14.
Activities get going at 10:30 a.m. with the Jingle Bell Jog in East Side Park.
After the fun run, “A Christmas Story” will be shown at noon the Omak Theater, 108 N. Main St. Entry is donation of one can of food for the food bank.
Santa visits are planned from 2-4 p.m. in the former Lampe Jewelers building, just north of Magoo’s restaurant on North Main Street. Photos will be available.
The Twilight Christmas Parade gets going at 4:30 p.m. The route runs from Second Avenue and Main Street northward to Apple Avenue, then west for a block and then south on Ash Street to Second Avenue.
A fireworks show is planned at 5:30 p.m., along with bonfires on Main Street, marshmallow and chestnut roasting, carolers and more. Santa photos will resume at 6 p.m. for an hour.
All events are free, except for a food donation at the movie and optional Santa photo packages.
