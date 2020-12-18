OMAK – “Frosty Feast 2020,” presented by the Omak School District and community supporters, will offer meals to youngsters 18 and younger during winter break.
The program is Monday, Dec. 21, and includes meals for 10 days, plus holiday treats. Gift cards and goodies will be in random boxes.
Meals may be picked up from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the Omak Middle/High School cafeteria. Buses will deliver food starting around 11:30 a.m. along normal morning pickup routes.
Organizers said meals are in apple boxes and may be heavy for children to carry.
