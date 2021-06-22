OMAK – A summer breakfast and lunch program will be offered from June 28 to Aug. 5 by the Omak School District.
Anyone age 1-18 may participate; recipients do not have to be Omak district students, said the district’s announcement.
Meal pickup times and locations are:
-Omak Middle School cafeteria, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
-North Omak Elementary School, 8:30 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m.
