OLYMPIA – A student enrolled in the Omak School District’s online education program has been selected for a statewide delegation traveling to India to meet with the Dalai Lama.
Kaya Rose Sol, Shelton, is one of six “compassion scholars” making the trip, which is being led by state Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib.
Others are Sontri Jorkhang, Shoreline; Natalie Gomez, Buckley; Henry Ho, Seattle; Ruby Joyce, Vashon, and Kaylee Meyers, Edmonds.
Habib is leading the delegation to meet with the Tibetan Buddhist leader on the subject of cultivating compassion in the next decade through a program called Compassion 2020.The lieutenant governor’s office organized the trip in partnership with the Association of Washington Generals, a statewide non-profit organization and the host of the Compassion 2020 program.
The trip’s purpose is to invigorate a statewide conversation on the role of compassion in addressing both local and global challenges of the upcoming decade, and to inspire young people to promote compassion-based work in their communities.
Live watch parties of the meeting, which will occur at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, Pacific Daylight Time, are encouraged, said Habib’s office.
