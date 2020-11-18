OMAK – Omak High School FFA members placed third in the Western National Rangeland Career Development Event, which was conducted online Nov. 10.
Team members were Corbin Hale, Kayden Cate, Kacie Vejraska, Kalli Reese and alternate Mary MacDonald, said adviser Elaine Lewis.
The team had to determine the stocking rate and make management recommendations; research a current rangeland issue and answer questions, and make management calculations regarding the issue; identify rangeland plants along with their growth form, life span, origin, forage value for grazers and browsers, and recognize if they are toxic; complete a site description; complete a rangeland assessment, and take rangeland ecosystem measurements.
Fourteen teams from Idaho, Nevada and Washington competed.
Hale was named the high-scoring individual in grazing management.
He said he was “excited to hear my name to be announced and eager for next year to see how far our team can go.”
The team tied for third place with Wells, Nev., but the tie was broken by the highest fourth member score. Reese was Omak’s fourth member.
“I felt more confident this year about my skills even though it was online,” she said.
The contest originally was scheduled for Cambridge, Idaho, but, because of COVID-19 case increases, was rescheduled as a virtual event.
The University of Idaho used drone technology to film most of the contest, Lewis said. Team members said they found the contest much more challenging than the live contest and more stressful.
Coaches Emily Hale and Lewis said that it was harder to see the plants and students missed some of the plant identification that they felt they normally would have gotten correct.
“It was harder online, but I learned more this year,” said Cate.
Last year, in its first year competing in the event, the Omak team placed seventh overall and was the champion rookie team. The group has been preparing since August and wasn’t sure it would be allowed to compete because of COVID travel restrictions.
“This event was a blessing in that it gave the students something to look forward to and work together,” said Lewis. “This pandemic has taken so much of that away from our students and it has been hard as an FFA adviser to find ways to pull them together and form that sense of team that we are known.”
Next year’s contest is scheduled for Baker City, Ore. MacDonald will replace Vejraska, who is a senior.
MacDonald “really enjoyed the contest this year and felt that she will be more ready to compete next year through her alternate experience this contest,” Lewis said.
