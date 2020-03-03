OMAK – Preschool roundup for the Omak School District will be April 22-23 at North Omak Elementary School, 615 N. Oak St.
The free screening is for children ages 3-5 and living in the Omak area. Goals are to help parents locate an appropriate preschool for their child and identify any special needs the child may have.
Screening takes around 30 minutes. Parents or guardians should bring along the child’s birth certificate and immunization records.
Appointments are preferred, but not necessary, said school officials. Appointments may be made by calling the school at 509-826-2380.
