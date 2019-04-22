OMAK – Omak High School’s prom will be Saturday, April 27, in the school commons.
The event runs 8-11:30 p.m. with the theme “A Wonderland of Madness.”
Prom tickets are on sale through April 26 at lunch, and April 26 after school. Those planning to bring non-Omak guests need to get a guest pass by 3:30 p.m. April 24.
Gently used prom dresses are available. More information is available in the counseling office or the school library.
