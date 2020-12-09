OMAK – A canned food drive runs through Friday, Dec. 11, at Omak High School.
Class will compete, with points awarded for each can collected. Money also will be collected at the rate of one can credit for every dollar.
Collection boxes are outside the school, 20 S. Cedar St., from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Money can be donated through students to be given to secretary Maria Desjardins.
All donations will go to the Omak-Okanogan Community Christmas Basket Program.
