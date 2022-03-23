OMAK – A pair of Omak Adventist Christian School students have qualified for the national Adventist Robotics First Lego League Challenge championship in Apopka, Fla.
Team Terabyte members Jesse Read, seventh grade, and Jaden Skelton, sixth grade, spent six months preparing for the Feb. 27 NPUC Lego Robotics Qualifying Tournament at Auburn Adventist Academy. At the meet, they received three top awards, including the first-place champions award.
That earned them an invitation to participate at the national meet.
Each year, the Lego robotics team prepares to accomplish three tasks at the tournament:
-Design and program their Lego robots to be able to complete many different missions within 2.5 minutes.
-Design a solution to an assigned real-world problem.
-Prepare a presentation to pitch their solution to a panel of judges.
The objectives create many opportunities for growth, said a school announcement. The robots don’t always perform perfectly, and there are many problems to solve.
Read said good things can come from determined effort over time.
“Last year, we didn’t score as high at the meet. But all the learning we did that year was one of the reasons we were able to (get the champions award) this year - and be invited to nationals.”
Teacher Jennifer Hoffpauir goes the extra mile, coaching Team Terabyte year after year, said the school announcement.
“Watching team members gain useful life skills, such as problem-solving, teamwork and creativity, is a joy,” she said. “They also gain confidence when things go well, and resilience when things don’t go as planned.”
The two team members say they are excited to travel, meet others from across the country who are interested in Lego robotics, and take their experience to the next level. Participating in Lego robotics translates into life experience that will help each of them gain skills and confidence for their future, the school said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.