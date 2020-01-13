OMAK – Spirit Week is planned Jan. 27-31 at Omak High School.
Monday brings class color dress-up day. Tuesday’s theme is tacky tourist, Wednesday is “I woke up like this,” Thursday is tiki TV and Friday is red and black.
Ping pong competition is planned daily during lunch.
Friday evening brings home basketball games against Okanogan.
The “Tiki Tolo” wraps up the week from 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the high school commons, 20 S. Cedar St. Admission will be charged.
Students planning to bring a guest must obtain a guest pass by Jan. 28.
