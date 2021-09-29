OMAK – Omak student Kali Stroshane was honored last week as a Washington STEM Rising Star.
The awards, presented by Kaiser Permanente, encourage girls to embrace STEM education and to explore the use of STEM in ways that will support their education, career, personal development and the development and needs of others, said an award announcement.
Stroshane was selected from the Apple Region of the state for outstanding academic achievement and for her efforts to tutor struggling students during COVID remote learning. She invested more than 162 hours last year helping her peers to engage with STEM classwork, said a profile of her.
She hopes to pursue a career in civil or aerospace engineering.
“I have not seen anything Kali cannot do,” said Omak High School counselor Evon LaGrou. “She is simply amazing in every way and she motives and coaches other people to be amazing as well.”
Information about the program and Stroshane’s efforts is at https://washingtonstem.org/washington-stem-rising-star-awards/.
