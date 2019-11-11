STILLWATER, Okla. - Omak native Riata Marchant, an agribusiness major at Oklahoma State University, has received a scholarship from the school.
Tom Coon, vice president for agricultural programs, and Cynda Clary, associate dean of academic programs, presented the CHS University Scholarship to Marchant during the university’s recent College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources new student scholarship reception.
The scholarship is part of $1.7 million in total scholarships students received for the 2019-2020 academic year from the college and its academic departments.
