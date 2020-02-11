OMAK - Several Omak High School students received excellent ratings at the North Central Washington Music Educators Association solo and ensemble event Feb. 1 in Wenatchee.
Trece Hendrickson, Ryland Rider, Stephanie Goble, Kyl Davis, Taylor Palmanteer and Sarah Walker were honored for their solo or small group performances. Walker performed solos on three different instruments and received an excellent in each one.
The students are taught by Calvin Gorman.
