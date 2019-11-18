OMAK – Efforts to help the Omak-Okanogan Christmas Basket Program get going this week with activities planned by Omak High School students.
A canned food drive runs Nov. 18-23, and a carnival to raise money and collect donations is planned Saturday, Nov. 23, by student clubs. The event runs from 3-5 p.m. in the high school gym, 20 S. Cedar St.
“We will have a variety of booths set up with events and activities for kids to enjoy,” said organizers.
As of late last week, planned booths and their club organizers include cotton candy, Club Shred; fishing pond, TEA Club; bingo, Future Business Leaders of America, and hot dog sales, LINK Crew.
Other planned booths include a cupcake walk, face painting, photo booth, pumpkin bowling, free throw shoot, balloon pop, coloring craft table and corn hole game.
The basket project gets underway in earnest after Thanksgiving, with distribution of food baskets planned for Dec. 21.
Donations will be accepted from 3-7 p.m. Dec. 16-20 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, 175 Rodeo Trail. Food will be assembled into baskets those same days.
Distribution will be at 8 a.m. Dec. 21. People wanting a basket need to bring an electrical bill for identification of residency in Omak, Okanogan, Riverside, Conconully and Malott areas, organizers said.
Each basket should contain a meat certificate ($10 value for a small basket, $12-$15 for a medium basket), canned vegetables (corn and beans suggested), potatoes, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, dessert mix, rice or beans, pancake mix, flour, cereal, oil, noodles, jelly, tuna, soup, peanut butter, main dish mixes, fruit or juice, syrup and powdered milk.
Monetary donations may be made to the Community Christmas Basket account at Wells Fargo Bank, Omak.
The program is coordinated by the Omak-Okanogan Civic League and Omak Kiwanis Club, with support from other community organizations such as Omak and Okanogan schools and Key Clubs, Omak Middle School Builders Club, Boy Scouts, Samaritan Riders of Washington, and other organizations that provide clothing, coats, hats and gloves.
The goal is to help at least 275 mid-valley families in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.