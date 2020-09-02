OMAK – NCW Libraries’ summer reading program numbers are down so far this year, compared with past years, but some participants are reading up a storm nevertheless.
The library system went to an online format because of COVID-19 closures. Libraries closed in March because of the pandemic; curbside service resumes Sept. 14 at all branches in Okanogan, Ferry, Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties.
Omak Public Library had six youngsters registered for its summer reading program, but they had logged 215 books read as of Aug. 18, according to library district figures. That works out to an average of 35.83 books per child.
Total registrants for libraries in Okanogan and Ferry counties numbered 80, with 421 books logged.
Omak had three teen registrants with one book logged and 10 adults with 16 books read, for an Omak total of 19 registrants and 232 books logged, or more than half the total for all branches in Okanogan and Ferry counties.
Twisp was second in terms of books read, with four children reading 47 books, three teens logging 14 and two adults reading one, for a total of nine people reading 62 books.
Other branches and totals:
-Brewster – 10 children, 14 books; no teens; three adults, eight books.
-Curlew – Three children, 20 books; no teens; one adult, seven books
-Okanogan – Two children, nine books; no teens; one adult, zero books.
-Oroville – One child, seven books; one teen, one book; four adults, 10 books.
-Republic – Four children, three books; no teens; six adults, 12 books.
-Tonasket – One child, zero books; three teens, 19 books; three adults, two books.
-Winthrop – Seven children, 14 books; zero teens; two adults, one book.
Last year, the Omak branch had 428 online and in-person registrants of all ages. Other branches registrants (both online and in-person, all ages) included Brewster, 147; Curlew, 87; Okanogan, 85; Oroville, 128; Pateros, 66; Republic, 269; Tonasket, 126; Twisp, 236, and Winthrop, 202.
Besides reading, the library offered a variety of online programs on mysteries, electricity, STEM, story time and authors.
