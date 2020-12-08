TWISP – An online community forum about the climate action plan for the Methow Watershed is set for Dec. 10 by Resilient Methow.
The event runs from 5-7 p.m. on Zoom.
The plan includes recommendations on how the valley community can reduce its carbon footprint, and strategies that individuals, organizations and governments can take to prepare and adapt as the climate continues to change.
Speakers will include the mayors of Pateros, Twisp and Winthrop, representatives from the Colville Confederated Tribes, local non-profit and business leaders, and youth who are concerned about the climate.
Registration is at www.resilientmethow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.