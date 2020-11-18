GRAND COULEE – An online auction and virtual banquet are planned Saturday, Dec. 5, in place of the Grand Coulee Dam Area Chamber of Commerce’s traditional in-person holiday fundraiser.
People can purchase a meal and auction ticket or an auction-only ticket, and can add on drinks. For the latter, ID is required at pickup.
Food and drinks must be picked up at PK’s Culinary, 415 Midway Ave.
The meal includes squash soup by PK’s with a Voltage baguette, glazed pork loin by PK’s with holiday Siam fried rice, and a selection of Christmas cookies and a mini gingerbread house to assemble, with the latter two from Voltage. The chamber invites people to share gingerbread house photos on Instagram #GCDAVirtualAuction.
Tickets will be sold until Nov. 30.
A fundraising goal of $25,000 has been set.
Ticket information is at https://charityauction.bid/GCDAauction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.