OLYMPIA – The Eat Local First Collaborative has expanded the Washington Food and Farm Finder online tool to connect consumers with food that is grown, caught, raised and made by Washington growers and producers.
The site now includes a wholesale food finder.
The tool went live in November 2020 and offers a searchable statewide map that helps farmers, food businesses and food resources of all sizes — including producers of agricultural products such as wool and flowers, farmers markets, food hubs, and others — by connecting them with Washington consumers.
Consumers, including school districts and other institutions, can in turn use the tool to find locally grown and produced products in 37 counties throughout Washington state.
In late October, with support from the state Department of Agriculture, the site added the “Find a Wholesale Vendor” tab to assist school districts and other institutions trying to find locally grown produce.
Washington is one of five states without a state-endorsed branding program to promote local foods.
Among those from Okanogan County and surrounds listed on the site are the Tonasket Natural Foods Co-op; Oberg Beef, Tonasket; Methow Valley Farmers Market, Twisp; Trienta Farm, Twisp; Booth Canyon Orchard, Carlton; Main Street Market (Oberg Beef), Omak; Agustin’s, Omak; Filaree Farms, Okanogan; Smallwood Farms, Okanogan; Pine Stump Farms, Omak; DeLap Orchards, Malott; Gebbers Cattle, Brewster, and Rama Farm, Bridgeport.
More information is at eatlocalfirst.org.
