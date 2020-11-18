OMAK – Donations for Operation Christmas Child may be dropped off at two locations in Okanogan County.
Samaritan’s Purse coordinates the annual donation drive for fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies for children around the world. Donations are packed in shoebox-sized boxes.
“For decades, these small boxes, lovingly packed with toys and other items, have been delivered to millions of children around the world. As the world wrestles with a global pandemic, children need hope now more than ever,” said organizers.
The goal is to collect 10,100 shoebox gifts in north central Washington.
Curbside drop-offs will be accepted at the Community Presbyterian Church, 9 S. Birch St., Omak, and St. Genevieve’s Catholic Church, 403 Burgar St., Twisp.
Drop-off times are:
-Community Presbyterian Church – 10 a.m. to noon 19 and 23; 4-6 p.m. Nov. 18, 20; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 21; noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 22.
-St. Genevieve’s Catholic Church – Noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 18, 22; 4-6 p.m. Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20, 21, 23.
