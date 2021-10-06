First concert, set for Oct. 16, goes virtual
OMAK – “Music Continues,” the 2021-22 season for Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus, opens Oct. 16 with a virtual concert.
Details about how to view the concert will be at ovocmusic.org.
“Due to the restricted use of the Omak (Performing Arts Center), the OVOC Oct. 16 concert will be presented virtually online,” said the group.
The first concert, “Special Features,” will be offered by chorus members, BrassWorks and guest artists from the community. The theme is comfort and community.
Other concerts this season are Dec. 11, “What Brings Us Together” holiday concert; Feb. 12, “The Times in Which We Life” family concert, and March 26 “New Beginnings” spring concert.
The group also plans a spring musical May 6-8 and May 13-15. “Mamma Mia!” which was planned for 2020 but delayed because of COVID-19, is on the docket again.
In anticipation of concerts being in-person again, the group is selling season tickets that include the musical. The group also accepts donations.
More information is available at ovocmusic.org, the group’s Facebook page or by writing Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus, P.O. Box 1636, Omak, WA 98841.
