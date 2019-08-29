OMAK – Fall rehearsals for Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus begin Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The first orchestra rehearsal will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the Omak High School band room, 20 S. Cedar St.
The chorus’ first rehearsal will be at 7:30 p.m. the same day in the Omak choir room.
Rehearsals for both groups normally are on Monday evenings.
“When there are holidays on Mondays, the rehearsal is moved to Tuesday,” said coordinator Judy Johnston. “We would so love to expand our strings section in the orchestra and we always need singers for chorus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.