OMAK – Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus will offer a holiday concert Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
Curtain time is 2 p.m. Admission will be charged.
Chorus selections, chosen by Director Jonathan McBride, include “Deck the Halls,” “O Christmas Tree” and similar carols, and “Christmas Fanfare,” which reinterprets “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.”
Other selections include John Williams’ “Three Holiday Songs from Home Alone,” “Once Upon a December” from “Anastasia,” “Christmas Time is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Orchestra Conductor Matt Brown will lead the group in “A Rhapsody on Christmas Carols” and “It’s the Season.
Both groups will combine for “Twas the Night before Christmas,” “Hallelujah Chorus” by Handel, and a sing-along medley of carols, “Holiday Favorites.”
