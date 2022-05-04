OMAK – Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus will offer a Mother’s Day musical matinee on May 8 in lieu of the traditional stage musical performance.
Rehearsal space for the group’s Broadway-style musical production was not available because of continuing COVID-19 closures, the group said. The 2020 musical was postponed to 2021, then postponed again to this year and then canceled.
The musical matinee will offer “a bouquet of selections” from musicals and Americana, organizers said.
“Thinking of getting flowers for Mother’s Day? Flowers are good ... but music is great,” said the group.
The show, to which admission will be charged, is at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8, in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St. It also will be live streamed on the group’s YouTube channel.
“You’ll hear Broadway tunes, a brass band, a local original song and watch an aerial act,” said organizers. “This is going to be full of fun and surprises.”
