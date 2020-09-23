OMAK – A virtual performance season is planned this year by Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus.
“Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus directors are working hard toward leading us through an exciting new adventure in virtual rehearsals and performances,” said an announcement from the group. “Our 2020-2021 season may not look the same as usual, but we are committed to doing what we can to provide our members with opportunities to ‘gather’ and perform.
“We are also committed to our Okanogan Valley community and providing fine music to enjoy from the comfort and safety of virtual seats.”
The group’s 2019-20 season was cut short last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The spring musical “Mamma Mia!” was postponed to spring 2021.
Four concerts are planned: Oct. 17, season premier; Dec. 12, holiday concert; Feb. 20, family concert, and March 27, spring finale.
Matt Brown will continue as orchestra director and Derek Pulsifer has been hired to succeed Jonathan McBride as choral director. McBride, formerly the Pateros School District music teacher, now is teaching in Lynnwood.
Pulsifer taught music in the Bridgeport School District until last spring. He now teaches music at North Omak Elementary School. He has been involved with both the orchestra and chorus as a musician.
Brown and Pulsifer recently wrote letters to orchestra-chorus musicians explaining how the coming season will work.
The organization’s board accepted the conductors’ vision for the season, “which is encapsulated by the phrase ‘Music is Vital,’” wrote Brown. “We want to let our members and audience know that even though things are different, music will and must survive.”
Brown, who teaches in the Manson School District, said he had experience and success with virtual rehearsals and concerts last spring with his student musicians.
Virtual rehearsals are from 6-7:15 p.m. Mondays on Zoom.
“These rehearsals will be quite different than what we are used to, but will allow us to share our weekly communion in music, which I have missed so much,” Brown wrote.
“While we are in a quarantine setting, the concerts will be virtual and will consist of us making recordings of ourselves,” Brown continued. “We will then treat the concert date as a ‘release date’ and get the word out to our communities to tune in to YouTube on those days. I know for some, if not most of us, this will be a new way doing things.”
Brown said he will program music that will be easy for musicians to rehears and record.
“With the amount of time that it takes to put virtual concerts together, this will cut the amount of music per concert to one to two pieces,” he wrote. “While this isn't as many as in past years, we will be able to show our community and local schools how music can survive during this time.”
Pulsifer had a similar message for singers.
“Since your safety is paramount, our rehearsals and performances will look different than the past,” he wrote. “As long as we are in the early phases of reopening our county, we will conduct everything virtually.”
He said he will provide sing-along, practice tracks “and for use as a sound guide when recording (use one device to play the accompaniment into headphones, and another to record yourself singing). Then I can mix all the tracks into one sound and we’ll have a virtual choir.”
He, too, plans easier music, with one or two pieces per concert.
“While that’s not as much as a traditional concert, we can still show the community that music can still be a part of what we do,” Pulsifer wrote.
