OMAK – “Strike a Chord! A Concert of Classics” kicks off the 2019-20 season of the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The concert starts at 3 p.m. in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
Music of Tchaikovsky, Strauss, Holst, Mozart, Barber and others will be featured.
Admission is by season ticket or individual ticket at the door.
Other concerts include:
-“Season of Wonder” holiday concert and sing-along, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
-“Soaring!” family concert, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
-“Broadway and More” spring finale concert, 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
-Spring musical “Mamma Mia!” May 1-3 and May 8-10. Auditions for “Mamma Mia!” will be at 9 a.m. Nov. 16 in the Okanogan High School cafetorium.
In preparation for the musical, which features music by ABBA, the orchestra-chorus will host a karaoke contest at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Okanogan Eagles, 1820 N. Second Ave. An entry fee will be charged; winner takes all.
Karaoke, again with an ABBA theme, will be at 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at Los Gallos restaurant, 3 E. Apple Ave., Omak.
