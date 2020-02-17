OMAK - Music will soar during the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus family concert Feb. 22.
The concert will be at 3 p.m. in the Omak Performing Arts Center. Admission will be charged of those age 18 and older; younger teens and children will be admitted free.
“Soaring!” will feature musical selections focused on the feeling of flying, soaring and lifting, and the joy of being carried away with the beauty of music, said organizers.
Choral selections include “Fly Me to The Moon,” “Over the Rainbow” and “Swinging on a Star,” plus Mendelssohn’s “Die Nachtigall,” a Hawaiian song of birds, “E Nana Kakou I Na Manu,” and “Flying for the Joy of Flight.”
The orchestra will perform “Ride of the Valkyries,” plus music from the movies “Up” and “Apollo 13,” and the “Harry Potter Symphonic Suite.”
